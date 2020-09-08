“THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW” ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED PREMIERE WEEK LINE-UP

(September 8th, 2020, New York, NY) – “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show hosted by Drew Barrymore premiering Monday, September 14th, announces its star-studded premiere week line-up filled with surprises.

Catch the show premiere Monday, September 14th, at 5PM on The Gulf Coast CW!

“The Drew Barrymore Show” kicks-off Monday, September 14th with a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion with guests Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu reuniting with host Drew Barrymore, nearly 20 years since the blockbuster film premiered. Drew also reunites with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler. Plus, Drew has a big surprise in store for a deserving family of essential workers in one of the show’s signature segments, “Designed by Drew.”

On Tuesday, September 15th Drew is joined by Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Billy Eichner, who plays a rousing new round of “Would Drew Barrymore Like That?” a skit from the comedian’s Emmy-nominated show. Plus, Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James, the team behind the upbeat, empowering and important new picture book, “I Am Every Good Thing,” join Drew for an inspiring conversation.

On Wednesday, September 16th two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda stops by to discuss her new book on climate change and shares actions everyone can take to create positive change. Drew also teams up with actress Gabrielle Union to help surprise a struggling small business owner who is literally changing the lives of others one wig at a time. Plus, a quarantine fashion show with fashion designer Christian Siriano.

On Thursday, September 17th Drew is joined by Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and new “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks, who teaches Drew the art of “smizing.” Plus, Drew is continuing the Share The Mic Now campaign in another recurring signature segment, “Share The Mic with Luvvie,” where movement co-founder Luvvie Ajayi Jones spotlights amazing black women.

The week wraps up on Friday, September 18th with Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter singing abeautiful rendition of a classic. Then, meet the mom behind the emotional photo that went viral of her son frustrated and overwhelmed on his first day of virtual kindergarten and the extra big surprise Drew has in store for her family. Plus, Drew sends viewers into the weekend with a curated list of her favorite picks in another signature segment, “The Weekender.”

Plus, The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show part one launches today at 1PM EST. In this docuseries, Drew takes viewers behind the scenes and shares an honest, raw and emotional look at the making of a daytime show shining a light on this extraordinary journey during an unprecedented time.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is a one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show that is bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience this fall. Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore will share her undeniably relatable point of view in this fresh and unique, multi-topic format. Drew will elevate, inspire and entertain with segments that reflect her personal passions including upbeat news, heartwarming human-interest stories, compelling lifestyle segments, celebrity guest interviews and collective experiences for viewers designed to enhance all our lives. Drew Barrymore is creating an army of optimism and she’s looking for recruits!

The one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller, Ember Truesdell and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.

