Christmas Parades – Destin & Pensacola

First up we have more Christmas parades on the way and of course WKRG News 5 will be en route! First up the WKRG News 5 Weather Beast (roar) will be strolling through the Destin Parade Saturday morning at 10am. After that the Weather Beast will be seen trucking along with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner at the Pensacola Christmas Parade at 5:30pm, and if you can’t make the parade in person WKRG News 5 will be airing it live! The Christmas spirit is in full swing on the Gulf Coast and WKRG News 5 is with you every step of the way!

LoDa Artwalk – Mobile

Next up we have the Incredible Inflatable Holiday Ballon LoDa Artwalk on Friday from 6-9pm at Cathedral Square in Downtown Mobile! This event will highlight artists within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, and local restaurants. This is a fun, family-friendly event – including a hand-crafted balloon extravaganza in Cathedral Square! Oh, and don’t forget about Saturdays at the Coop at Cooper Riverside Park on Saturday starting at 7pm!

5th Annual Elf Ride – OWA

Then we have the 5th Annual Elf Ride taking place at OWA Saturday from 5 til 8pm! Put on your best Elf costume, grab your bike and throw some tinsel on it and lets go for a ride as prizes will be handed out for the best Elf costume and for best bike decoration! The Elf ride benefits the Bounds Family YMCA, and the John McClure Snook Family YMCA, non profit organizations whose mission is to strengthen communities. So, make sure you register for the 5th Annual Elf ride this Saturday!

Mobile Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Cinematic Christmas – Mobile

The Mobile Symphony Orchestra has a special holiday treat for you as they will be performing their holiday show A Cinematic Christmas Saturday at 7:30pm and another show on Sunday at 2:30pm at the Mobile Sanger Theater. Playing movie favorites such as White Christmas, Silver Bells, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and many other classics this Gulf Coast family tradition will keep you in the spirit. And with special guest vocalist Holly Payne bringing the songs to life, this is a holiday show that you don’t want to miss!

The Mobile Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker

Then last but not least we have the Mobile Ballet performing the timeless holiday classic “The Nutcracker”, playing this weekend at the Mobile Civic Center Theater with 2 shows on Saturday and a final encore show on Sunday! The Nutcracker continues to be a cherished annual holiday tradition for the entire Gulf Coast region in their 35th season and this year will be no different. So, check out The Mobile Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” playing all this weekend!