HIV/AIDS has been a disease that has ravaged our communities for decades now, and there are still many stigmas that surround the disease. That’s why The Mobile Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta is holding their 6th Annual Delta Red Walk at Medal of Honor Park in Mobile this Saturday. The Delta Red Walk seeks to educate and eliminate many of the stigmas that are associated with this horrible disease, as well as to give people hope in knowing that with proper treatment, it is no longer the sentence that it used to be 30 years ago. This event wants to educate the public about their health in all areas and you should definitely check out today’s Things to do with Theo to learn more!