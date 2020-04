MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Unedited Press Release. Airbus’ production and engineering teams in Mobile have teamed up with the University of South Alabama to produce 3D-printed, reusable face masks and mask tension release bands for medical personnel on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Airbus team is making the masks and bands for medical personnel at USA Health, including University Hospital, Children’s & Women’s Hospital, the Mitchell Cancer Institute and the Physician’s Group. The team hopes to produce 500 masks, which are reusable and washable, over the next three weeks, along with approximately 75 tension release bands per day. The masks will allow conservation of personal protective equipment by allowing multiple uses, and the bands help the masks fit more comfortably.