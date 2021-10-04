The CW’s Mammoth Month of Premieres Has Begun!

We’re back and bigger than ever with SEVEN nights of prime programming! The week kicks off this Friday with the season premiere of everyone’s favorite sleuth, Nancy Drew at 8pm followed by the premieres of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and World’s Funniest Animals for our new Saturday primetime lineup starting at 7pm. On Sunday, October 10th, it’s game time as we debut a new night of game shows, starting with new series Legends of the Hidden Temple followed by a killer new season of Killer Camp at 8pm.

The next four weeks will be packed with the premieres of 4400, All American, Batwoman, Walker and many more, so stay tuned to The Gulf Coast CW where we’re ALWAYS ENTERTAINING!