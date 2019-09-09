The CW Stars Need Your Vote!

The People’s Choice Awards 2019 are ready for your vote!
Vote now for The CW’s 11 nominations in 6 categories HERE. Share with your clients, viewers, media partners, friends and family! Voting ends on Friday, October 18.
The People’s Choice Awards winners will be announced Sunday, November 10 on E!
Here are the categories to look for your favorite CW Stars:
THE SHOW OF 2019
Riverdale
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019
Riverdale
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
KJ Apa, Riverdale
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019
Supernatural
The Flash
Arrow
The 100
Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW show trailers and first-looks at GCCW content.