The CW Stars Need Your Vote!

Here are the categories to look for your favorite CW Stars:

THE SHOW OF 2019

Riverdale

Riverdale – Season 4

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019

Riverdale

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

KJ Apa, Riverdale

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2019

Supernatural

The Flash

Arrow

The 100

The Flash – Season 6

