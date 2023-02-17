

January 23, 2023 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network today announced premiere dates for

the new alternative comedy series THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF, debuting Friday,

March 31, and TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY, premiering Saturday,

April 8. The network has also set return dates for the hit

improv comedy series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, which begins its twelfth cycle on

Friday, March 31, and the third season of the investigative documentary

series MYSTERIES DECODED, premiering Sunday, April 2.

THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF is a new comedy series that celebrates gags,

wisecracks, one-liners and the simple art of telling a great joke. Hosted by Dulcé Sloan, the show

features several riotous rounds in each episode that involve telling as many quick gags as possible

on given categories, mashing different subjects together to create delicious puns, coming up with

hilarious set-ups to different punchlines, or even using the texts on an audience member’s phone

as a springboard for jokes. Dulcé decides which team has won each round based on who she thinks

has been the funniest. THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF is created and executive produced

by Dan Patterson, with Jed Leventhall and Derek Van Pelt serving as executive producers.

TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY brings the strangest, craziest and most hilarious

videos from online and beyond right to the stage in front of a live studio audience. Every episode

features the panel of hosts—comedian Mikalah Gordon, standup comedian Brian Cooper and actor

Noah Matthews—vying to submit the funniest or weirdest clip of the week. Viewers at home can

also play along with the studio audience in games such as “Real or Fake” where the hosts present

three products, one real and two fake, and it is up to the audience to find the real product.

TOTALLY WEIRD AND FUNNY is created and executive produced by David McKenzie, with

David Martin serving as executive producer.

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? features cast

members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with a special guest comedian in

each episode, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games,

prompted only by random ideas supplied by Aisha and the studio audience. Based on the wildly

successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the U.S. that ran for eight

seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson,

Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady. Co-created by Dan Patterson and

Mark Leveson, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is from Angst Productions and Hat Trick

Productions.

Over the course of each hour, the investigative documentary series MYSTERIES

DECODED delves deeper into some of America’s greatest unsolved mysteries, exploring newly

discovered evidence and utilizing high-tech tools in reopening each case. Each investigation is led

by Jennifer Marshall, an accomplished U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator, as she

mobilizes a team to embark on the formidable quest to bring closure to these long-lingering

historical puzzles. MYSTERIES DECODED is from MorningStar Entertainment and executive

produced by Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat.

