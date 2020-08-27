THE CW NETWORK SETS 2020 FALL PREMIERE DATES

Gulf Coast CW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The CW Network will launch its Fall 2020 primetime schedule beginning mid-September featuring a lineup of acquired programming such as DEVILS and SWAMP THING, returning original series PANDORA and THE OUTPOST as well as the highly anticipated conclusion of the long-running and beloved series SUPERNATURAL.

New series WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS makes its debut with back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 18 (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm) following MASTERS OF ILLUSION (7:00-7:30pm and 7:30-8:00pm).

The season two premiere of the one-hour fantasy series PANDORA will air Sunday, October 4 (7:00-8:00pm). Iconic DC character SWAMP THING makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, October 6 (7:00-8:30pm).

The following week, SWAMP THING (7:00-8:00pm) is joined on the night by the second season debut of the reimagined fairy tales of TELL ME A STORY (8:00-9:00pm).

International financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS, starring Alessandro Borghi (“The First
King: Birth of an Empire,” “Suburra”) and Patrick Dempsey (“The Truth About the Harry Quebert
Affair”) debuts Wednesday, October 7 (7:00-8:00pm), followed by an original episode of
CORONER (8:00-9:00pm). Fantasy adventure series THE OUTPOST returns for its third season beginning Thursday, October 8 (8:00-9:00pm), following the return of SUPERNATURAL for the final seven episodes of the 15-year series (7:00-8:00pm).

The long-running journey of Sam and Dean Winchester reaches the end of the road on Thursday, November 19 (8:00-9:00pm), following a special celebration of the Winchesters and the angels and demons, the deities and monsters that have made the series so beloved on SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG WAY HOME (7:00-8:00pm).

The CW’s exclusive telecast of the annual concert event IHEARTRADIO MUSIC
FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights, Sunday, September 27 (7:00-9:00pm) and
Monday, September 28 (7:00-9:00pm).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2020 premiere schedule.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
7:00-7:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)
7:30-8:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)
8:00-8:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)
8:30-9:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)


SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
7:00-9:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)


MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
7:00-9:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
7:00-8:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)


TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
7:00-8:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)


WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
7:00-8:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)
8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)


THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
7:00-8:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)
8:00-9:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)


TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13
7:00-8:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)
8:00-9:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)


THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
7:00-8:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)
8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

Follow the Gulf Coast CW Facebook page and Instagram for daily show updates and CW news!

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories