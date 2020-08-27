THE CW NETWORK SETS 2020 FALL PREMIERE DATES

The CW Network will launch its Fall 2020 primetime schedule beginning mid-September featuring a lineup of acquired programming such as DEVILS and SWAMP THING, returning original series PANDORA and THE OUTPOST as well as the highly anticipated conclusion of the long-running and beloved series SUPERNATURAL.



New series WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS makes its debut with back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 18 (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm) following MASTERS OF ILLUSION (7:00-7:30pm and 7:30-8:00pm).

The season two premiere of the one-hour fantasy series PANDORA will air Sunday, October 4 (7:00-8:00pm). Iconic DC character SWAMP THING makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, October 6 (7:00-8:30pm).

The following week, SWAMP THING (7:00-8:00pm) is joined on the night by the second season debut of the reimagined fairy tales of TELL ME A STORY (8:00-9:00pm).



International financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS, starring Alessandro Borghi (“The First

King: Birth of an Empire,” “Suburra”) and Patrick Dempsey (“The Truth About the Harry Quebert

Affair”) debuts Wednesday, October 7 (7:00-8:00pm), followed by an original episode of

CORONER (8:00-9:00pm). Fantasy adventure series THE OUTPOST returns for its third season beginning Thursday, October 8 (8:00-9:00pm), following the return of SUPERNATURAL for the final seven episodes of the 15-year series (7:00-8:00pm).

The long-running journey of Sam and Dean Winchester reaches the end of the road on Thursday, November 19 (8:00-9:00pm), following a special celebration of the Winchesters and the angels and demons, the deities and monsters that have made the series so beloved on SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG WAY HOME (7:00-8:00pm).

The CW’s exclusive telecast of the annual concert event IHEARTRADIO MUSIC

FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights, Sunday, September 27 (7:00-9:00pm) and

Monday, September 28 (7:00-9:00pm).

The following is The CW’s Fall 2020 premiere schedule.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

7:00-7:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

7:30-8:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

8:00-8:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

7:00-9:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

7:00-9:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

7:00-8:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

7:00-8:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)



WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

7:00-8:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

7:00-8:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

8:00-9:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

7:00-8:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

8:00-9:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)



THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

7:00-8:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

