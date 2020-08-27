THE CW NETWORK SETS 2020 FALL PREMIERE DATES

The CW Network will launch its Fall 2020 primetime schedule beginning mid-September featuring a lineup of acquired programming such as DEVILS and SWAMP THING, returning original series PANDORA and THE OUTPOST as well as the highly anticipated conclusion of the long-running and beloved series SUPERNATURAL.
New series WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS makes its debut with back-to-back episodes on Friday, September 18 (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm) following MASTERS OF ILLUSION (7:00-7:30pm and 7:30-8:00pm).
The season two premiere of the one-hour fantasy series PANDORA will air Sunday, October 4 (7:00-8:00pm). Iconic DC character SWAMP THING makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, October 6 (7:00-8:30pm).
The following week, SWAMP THING (7:00-8:00pm) is joined on the night by the second season debut of the reimagined fairy tales of TELL ME A STORY (8:00-9:00pm).
International financial conspiracy thriller DEVILS, starring Alessandro Borghi (“The First
King: Birth of an Empire,” “Suburra”) and Patrick Dempsey (“The Truth About the Harry Quebert
Affair”) debuts Wednesday, October 7 (7:00-8:00pm), followed by an original episode of
CORONER (8:00-9:00pm). Fantasy adventure series THE OUTPOST returns for its third season beginning Thursday, October 8 (8:00-9:00pm), following the return of SUPERNATURAL for the final seven episodes of the 15-year series (7:00-8:00pm).
The long-running journey of Sam and Dean Winchester reaches the end of the road on Thursday, November 19 (8:00-9:00pm), following a special celebration of the Winchesters and the angels and demons, the deities and monsters that have made the series so beloved on SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG WAY HOME (7:00-8:00pm).
The CW’s exclusive telecast of the annual concert event IHEARTRADIO MUSIC
FESTIVAL will air on consecutive nights, Sunday, September 27 (7:00-9:00pm) and
Monday, September 28 (7:00-9:00pm).
The following is The CW’s Fall 2020 premiere schedule.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
7:00-7:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)
7:30-8:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)
8:00-8:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)
8:30-9:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
7:00-9:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
7:00-9:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
7:00-8:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
7:00-8:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
7:00-8:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)
8:00-9:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
7:00-8:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)
8:00-9:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13
7:00-8:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)
8:00-9:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
7:00-8:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)
8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)
Follow the Gulf Coast CW Facebook page and Instagram for daily show updates and CW news!
LATEST POSTS:
- Stimulus check update: Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight
- THE CW NETWORK SETS 2020 FALL PREMIERE DATES
- Making Strides Against Breast Cancer takes on pirate twist during pandemic
- Baldwin EMC Crews to Assist Beauregard Electric Cooperative in Louisiana with Power Restoration
- Saints see Super Bowl as the only bar for success in 2020