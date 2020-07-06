THE CW NETWORK RENEWS “DC’S STARGIRL” FOR SEASON TWO

The CW and Its Streaming Platforms to Become Exclusive In-Season Home to “DC’s Stargirl”’

PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2020 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network today announced it has renewed the hit

new series DC’S STARGIRL for a second season. The CW will become the exclusive in-season

home to the breakout superhero hit next season, airing on The CW Television Network and

streaming the next day on The CW’s free, ad-supported streaming platforms. The first season of

DC’S STARGIRL is currently airing Tuesdays (7:00-8:00pm CT).



DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec

Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an

unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl

and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The

series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when

he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.

Geoff Johns (“Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Titans”) executive produces DC’S

STARGIRL with Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg

Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, DC’S STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in

association with Warner Bros. Television. DC’S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson,

Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin

Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.

