“THE CW DOG HONORS,” HOSTED BY MARIO LOPEZ, Airs Wednesday Jan. 15

THE CW NETWORK ANNOUNCES A NEW ONE-HOUR SPECIAL “THE CW DOG HONORS,” HOSTED BY MARIO LOPEZ

The Gulf Coast CW will air the brand-new, one hour special celebrating our four-legged friends THE CW DOG HONORS, hosted by Mario Lopez, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (7:00-8:00pm).

Commemorating some of the most talented and laudable pups on the planet, this primetime special event will feature Hollywood’s dog-loving celebrities along with their fourlegged family members. These furry stars will be honored in categories ranging from Best Supporting Actor to a Dog, Celebrity Dog Selfie, Pawpular, Top TV Dog, and many more. Lopez, along with the special’s broadcast team, will interview and recognize the honorees during the celebration, where some winners will perform their canine talents for party guests.

With Lopez as host, this canine-centric special event will be filmed during a studio lot party taking place on Tuesday, December 17 on the famous “New York Street” at CBS Radford Studios. From furry film stars to social media darlings, THE CW DOG HONORS is a not-to-be-missed party celebrating and honoring dogs and everything that makes them great.

THE CW DOG HONORS is produced by JUMA Entertainment with executive producers Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton.

ABOUT THE CW

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, broadcasts a six-night, 12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported cwtv.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.



ABOUT JUMA ENTERTAINMENT

JUMA Entertainment is a full-service production and event management company known for its character-driven unscripted series. With offices in New York, Los Angeles and New Hope, PA, JUMA is the co-creator and executive producer of the hit variety game show “The Singing Bee (NBC/CMT). JUMA’s other credits include “Sorority Sisters” (VH1), “Vanilla Ice Goes Amish” (DIY/HGTV), “World’s Wildest Commercials” (ABC), “Amish Renegades” (DIY), “Barn Hunters” (GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY), “Magic Man” (TRAVEL), “Deceived” (TV ONE), “Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials” (CBS), “Clash of the Commercials – USA VS. The World” (CBS), “The CLIOS” (NBC), “Superstars” (ABC), “Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch” (VH1), “The Ultimate Merger 1-2” (TV ONE), “Yard Attack!” (DIY), “Double Exposure” (BRAVO), “Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest” (CBS), “Tattoo Highway” (A&E), “Manhunt: The Search for America’s Most Gorgeous Male Model” (BRAVO), and “Battle of the Network Reality Stars” (BRAVO). For more information, visit JUMATV.com

