THE CW 2020-2021 SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT AND FALL SHOWS

THE CW NETWORK TO LAUNCH ITS NEW SEASON IN JANUARY 2021



The Strength of Family Bonds Remain on Full Display on Mondays With

“All American” and “Black Lightning”



The World’s Most Iconic Superhero Soars to The CW in New Series “Superman & Lois” Following The CW’s Most Popular Series “The Flash”



Archie & The Gang and The Drew Crew from Horseshoe Bay Are Back-to-Back With “Riverdale” at 8pm Followed by “Nancy Drew”



Jared Padalecki Returns to The CW Thursdays at 8pm in

“Walker” Followed by “Legacies” at 9pm



Fun, Feel Good Favorites “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Move to Fridays for the New Season



It’s Back to Gotham With “Batwoman” While “Charmed” Works Its Magic in Move to Sunday



New Series “Kung Fu” and “The Republic of Sarah” Join 2021 Midseason Schedule



The CW Fills Fourth Quarter 2020 With Fresh Original and Acquired Scripted Series and Alternative Programming



“Supernatural” Concludes Its Final Season This Fall



Scripted Series “The Outpost,” “Pandora” and “Two Sentence Horror Stories”

Slated for Fall Return



Streaming and International Acquisitions for Fall Include

“Coroner,” “Dead Pixels,” “Swamp Thing” and “Tell Me A Story”



Alternative Series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and the Brand New “World’s Funniest Animals” Scheduled for Fourth Quarter

May 14, 2020 (Burbank, CA) –



The CW Network will officially launch its new season in January 2021 with its regularly scheduled series line-up, while loading up Fall 2020 with fresh original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming, it was announced today by Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The CW Network.

“This year, The CW has made the proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, rolling out a line-up of our signature returning series which will be joined next year by our four new series, including the return of the DC’s most iconic superhero in SUPERMAN & LOIS, the return of the Texas Rangers in WALKER, the reimagined KUNG FU and the rebellious drama THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH. And by moving our new season to January, we are stocking our fall with a balance of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming that fits The CW brand and provides fresh programming through the fourth quarter,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW. “In 2021, The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had, fueling our multiplatform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best in class AVOD services and unparalleled reach on social media. Additionally, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free, ad-supported digital platforms.”

“As we manage the current crisis, we’ve developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and well in to next that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while keeping the health and safety of our productions and creative partners front of mind,” Pedowitz added.

The acclaimed drama ALL AMERICAN tackles its third year, back on Mondays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT), paired with a jolt of justice with the fourth season of BLACK LIGHTNING (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

THE FLASH races back for season seven on Tuesday (7:00-8:00pm CT), followed by the brand new series starring Earth’s mightiest superhero and the Daily Planet’s most intrepid journalist in SUPERMAN & LOIS (8:00-9:00pm CT).

One of TV’s most talked about series RIVERDALE returns for season five anchoring Wednesday (7:00-8:00pm CT), followed by a second season of sleuthing from The CW’s iconic detective NANCY DREW (8:00-9:00pm CT).



Jared Padalecki returns to The CW starring in the new series WALKER premiering Thursday (7:00-8:00pm CT), followed by the return of the supernatural student body of The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted for the third season of LEGACIES (8:00-9:00pm CT).

The magic is back with a new season of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US on Fridays (7:00-8:00pm CT) followed by the hit improv series WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (8:00-8:30pm and 8:30-9:00pm CT).

The CW returns to Gotham City for a second season of crime fighting as BATWOMAN premieres on Sundays (7:00-8:00pm CT), followed by the power of season three as CHARMED (8:00-9:00pm CT) returns to Sundays.

Additionally, The CW has seven original scripted series lined up for its 2021 midseason which includes two new series, KUNG FU and THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH, joining returning series DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, DYNASTY, IN THE DARK, ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO and SUPERGIRL.

With The CW’s new season set for January 2021, The CW has crafted a line-up of fresh programming for the Fourth Quarter 2020, featuring a balanced mix of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming, including SWAMP THING, TELL ME A STORY, CORONER, DEAD PIXELS, PANDORA, THE OUTPOST, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES, WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, MASTERS OF ILLUSION, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and PENN & TELLER: FOOL US.

Following is The CW’s primetime schedule for its new season launching in January 2021 and accompanying details on all the programs as well as its Fourth Quarter 2020 primetime schedule.

THE CW’S NEW SEASON PRIMETIME SCHEDULE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2021



MONDAY

7:00-8:00PM ALL AMERICAN

8:00-9:00PM BLACK LIGHTNING

TUESDAY

7:00-8:00PM THE FLASH

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

7:00-8:00PM RIVERDALE

8:00-9:00PM NANCY DREW

THURSDAY

7:00-8:00PM WALKER (New Series)

8:00-9:00PM LEGACIES

FRIDAY

7:00-8:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (New Night)

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)

SUNDAY

7:00-8:00PM BATWOMAN

8:00-9:00PM CHARMED (New Night)

THE CW’S FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

Following is The CW’s primetime line-up for Fourth Quarter 2020 and accompanying details on all the programs scheduled, which features a mix of original scripted and acquired programming, including the return of SUPERNATURAL for the conclusion of its final season.



MONDAY

7:00-7:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

7:30-8:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

TUESDAY

7:00-8:00PM SWAMP THING

8:00-9:00PM TELL ME A STORY

WEDNESDAY

7:00-7:30PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

7:30-8:00PM DEAD PIXELS

8:00-9:00PM CORONER

THURSDAY

7:00-8:00PM SUPERNATURAL

8:00-9:00PM THE OUTPOST

FRIDAY

7:00-7:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

7:30-8:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Encores)

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

7:30-8:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA

