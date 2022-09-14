Delta Resource Educational Association of Mobile, Inc. (D.R.E.A.M.) will host Collage Dance
Collective, a world-class ballet collective showcasing a repertoire of relevant choreography
and a dynamic group of classically trained dancers from around the world. Collage Dance
Collective will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Mobile Civic
Center Theater in downtown Mobile. They sit down with Theo to tell us all about this awesome event!
