MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Local law enforcement called it a preventable crime. Dayvon Bray is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Jan. 14. Bray was out on bond, accused in another killing.

A new law in Alabama could make sure that people like Bray stay behind bars. Aniah's Law, named after an Alabama teenager murdered in 2019, would allow judges to deny bond in more criminal cases. Lawmakers already passed the bill. Now it goes to voters.