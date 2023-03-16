The Bright Academy Golf Scramble is coming up this Saturday and it is a great way to help support the youth in our community. Dyslexia is a learning based disability that greatly affects how children learn. Did you know about %20 of kids currently in school suffer from dyslexia and children that grow up in poverty are 40% more likely to have reading and language learning difficulties. Between 70% to 80% of kids attending schools with a large minority population have poor reading abilities. The Bright Academy’s mission is to help these children so that they can thrive despite being diagnosed with Dyslexia. When you enter this golf tournament, these are the people you are directly helping with the Bright Academy Golf Tournament. Please watch today’s edition of Things to do with Theo to find out more.