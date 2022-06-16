Brewton Blueberry Festival – Brewton

First up it’s the Brewton Blueberry Festival and Antique Classic Car Show coming up this Saturday from 8am to 3pm at Jennings Park! This Festival will have arts and crafts, a rock wall and inflatables, an obstacle course, live entertainment and of course, all things Blueberries!!! And don’t forget about “My Classic Car” with Dennis Gage as apart of the Antique Classic Car Show! Even your girl Tori will be there, so this is definitely an event that you don’t want to miss!

Juneteenth Celebrations – Various Locations

Next up the city of Prichard is having their annual Juneteenth Celebration through education! Sunday they will be having their opening ceremony and brunch from 11am-3pm, then the parade and Taste of Jubilee from 3-6pm and finally the car show from 3-7pm in Downtown Prichard! And the party doesn’t stop there as the celebration continues til Monday with the Mayors Ball and Awards show! For a list of more Juneteenth celebrations around the Gulf Coast, check out Gulf Coast CW DOT com!

Blues on the River – Mobile

Not only is it Juneteenth, but its also Father’s Day, and I know the perfect place to take pops to enjoy his day. Blues on the River – All White Event has moved to the beautiful Cooper Riverside Park in Mobile and that is the perfect place to catch that summertime Father’s Day vibe from 10am til 10pm. You can get your tickets at various locations including BBQing With My Honey and Eventbrite.com!

Mayhem of Monsters Monster Truck Tour – Grand Bay

Then we have the Mayhem of Monsters Monster Truck Tour coming to Grand Bay at the Sunny South Raceway! There will be six of the countries best and most exciting monster trucks; as well as 2 Freestyle Motocross riders – flipping and flying high over the track. The Monsters will compete in 3 events, which includes every fans favorite event – FREESTYLE! Mix in some smoke bombs and fireworks, and you’ve got yourself a great time!

SRX Superstar Racing Experience – Pensacola

Last but not least we have the SRX Superstar Racing Experience coming to the 5 Speedway in Pensacola this Saturday, with major names in racing such as Tony Stewart, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte and more! This is going to be a great event that you’re definitely going to want to catch live, but if you can’t make it in person, you can catch it live on WKRG 5!