The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!