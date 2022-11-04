The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival – Fort Walton

First up we have The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival taking place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach Friday and Saturday! This is a great event for you to let your hair down and enjoy some country music with the anthem, a flyover, and soldier recognition opening up the show on Friday, with line ups of great artists on each day. Even WKRG very own Kimber Collins will be there having a great time as one of your guest emcees! So, make your way on down to The Boardwalk Country Music Festival!

Honey Bee Festival – Robertsdale

Then on Saturday we have the Honey Bee Festival from 8am til 4pm at Honey Bee Park in Robertsdale. It’s going to be a great time with arts and crafts, vendors, entertainment, food trucks a kids area and a 5K fun run! To make this event even better its hosted by the Central Baldwin Education Foundation so you know it’s going to a great cause. So, make your way on out to the Honey Bee Festival in Robertsdale this Saturday!

Island Fights 75 – Pensacola

Next up we have some good competition with Island Fights 75 taking place at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday Night at 7. Island Fights features some of the best Mixed Martial Arts that you’re going to find on the Gulf Coast, and tickets start at only $45. So, if you’re ready for some hard hitting action with a full card lineup, make sure you’re at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday night at 7!

Ping Pong on Palafox – Pensacola

Its time to get your Forrest Gump on and get those ping pong skills up because Ping Pong on Palafox will be kicking off their round robin tournament this Saturday from 10am-5pm. This event for people of all ages and skill sets; from the recreational weekend player to the competitive levels! They will also have a “Learn how to play Table Tennis” clinic for kids from 9-10am that comes with a commemorative ping pong ball and swag for each kid who signs up! This event helps support the Pensacola Table Tennis Club, so make your way to Downtown Pensacola this Saturday!

4th Annual Wing Off – Navarre

Last but not least we have the 4th Annual Wing Cook Off presented by The Starfish Project of North West Florida; a non profit dedicated to improving the lives of special needs children in Santa Rosa County. These wings will be cooking, smoking and grilling from 11:30am til 3pm at Navarre Park and I can smell the deliciousness from here! There’s going to be live music, and a kids zone for the little ones but of course most importantly, WINGS! So, make your way on down to Navarre Park in Navarre from 11:30am-3pm for some great wings for a great cause!