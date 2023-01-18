The Black College Sports Broadcasting Network (BCSBN) gets you close to the action of HBCU College sports with the excitement, pageantry, fans and the bands all together with amazing athletic viewing. That’s why The Gulf Coast CW is proud to announce that we will be showing the BCSBN on Saturdays this basketball season! Founded last year, the BCSBN has been expanding the audience of HBCU sports across the nation. HBCU athletics are such a unique experience, and it is our pleasure and honor to be able to bring you, the audience, all of the fun of the HBCU college lifestyle.

The BCSBN focuses on bringing everything that is unique about HBCU athletics front and center into your living room including the drumline, bands, the cheerleaders, the fans, alumni the players and everything else that goes into making HBCU games such an engaging experience. Now that the BCSBN is on The Gulf Coast CW, you can wake up on Saturdays and know that you will be treated to the best in athletics and entertainment, all rolled in to one. If you would like to take part in this electrifying experience every week, check out the schedule for the BCSBN on The Gulf Coast CW below!

January 21st:

11:00am – Virgina Union University vs. Bowie State University

2:00pm – Elizabeth City University vs. Virginia State University

January 28th:

11:00am – Lincoln University vs. Elizabeth City State

2:00pm – Bowie State University vs. Virginia State University

February 4th:

11:00am – Livingstone vs. Claflin University

2:00pm – Elizabeth City State vs. Virginia Union University

February 11th:

11:00am – Virginia State University vs. Elizabeth City State

2:00pm – Bowie State University vs Virginia Union

February 18th:

11:00am – Lincoln University vs. Bowie State University

2:00pm – St. Augustine vs Fayetteville State