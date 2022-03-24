Azalea Trail Run – Mobile

Mobile’s Azalea Trail Run is celebrating 44 years of running the streets of Mobile this Saturday at 8am starting on North Royal Street in Downtown Mobile! The Azalea Trail Run offers USATF certified 10K and 5K racecourses, plus a 2K Fun Run/Walk. So, dust off your favorite pair of jogging shoes and get to stepping!

Johnny Cash Musical – Mobile

From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes Ring of Fire, a Johnny Cash Musical. This unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family includes more than two dozen of the Man in Black’s classic hits. This is the final weekend for this Mobile production so go to Joe Jefferson Players.com for more details

Tosca – Mobile

The Mobile Opera is back at it with another phenomenal show Friday and Sunday called Tosca and they will be at The Temple, Downtown Mobile for this dramatic opera written by Giacomo Puccini. Tosca is an emotional roller coaster that will have you on the edge of your seat! No story is more compellingly operatic and intensely engaging, so if you’re a fan of cinematic productions, this is a can’t miss!

Orange Beach Invasion – The Wharf

Next up we have the Orange Beach Invasion at The Wharf all this weekend! Come kick it with FlawlessWhipz and Can’t Hide Money for a Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the beach, amazing, customized trucks and of course, Spring Break! What more can you ask for? So, come on down to The Wharf and Orange Beach this weekend to get your spring break on with the Orange Beach Invasion!

The Mad Violinist – Ft. Walton Beach

And last but not least, The Mad Violinist is going to be performing at The Downtown Music Hall in Fort Walton Beach this Sunday starting at 7:30pm! This 6-time Grammy nominated violinist has credits with such major names as Nikki Minaj, Drake, Lupe Fiasco, Fantasia, John Legend, BB King, and more! This is a unique and fun vibe that you’re definitely going to want to catch!