Annual National Shrimp Festival – Gulf Shores

Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!

8th Annual PCA Rodeo – Brewton

Get your BOOTS ON…It’s time for the 8th Annual PCA Rodeo this Saturday and Sunday at the Brewton Municipal Arena with the gates opening at 6pm. Two Big Nights of LIVE Rodeo Action with Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl Barrel Racing, Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling and Team Roping. Come see Professional Cowboys and Cowgirls compete in this PCA- Sanctioned Rodeo!

Hound Dog Music Festival – Silverhill

Coming up this Saturday will be the Hound Dog Music Festival, presented by the Baldwin Humane Society at The Venue at Hidden Lake in Silverhill from 4-8pm! Hound Dog Music fest is an outdoor musical festival featuring four awesome bands with all proceeds going to the animals at the Baldwin Humane Society. Bring your friends and family for what is sure to be a good time.

Mobile Ballet Presents: 35th Anniversary Gala – Mobile

The Mobile Ballet is back for one performance only for their 35th Anniversary Gala coming up this Sunday at the Mobile Civic Center! This Gala will celebrate the long tradition of dance at Mobile Ballet and in our community. This event will bring Alumni and spectators of the Mobile Ballet together in celebration and support of our past, present, and future. So make your way to the Mobile Civic Center Theater this Sunday at 2:30pm to catch this one time only gala!

Destin Seafood Festival – Destin

The Destin Seafood Festival is back and better than ever! This event will be going on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with 6 different stages with your musical entertainment, as well as of course all of the seafood you can eat! There will also be events and things to do taking place all throughout the weekend including a kid’s zone, and a Mingo Toss and Casting contest for the kids and the Call to Chef event! So come on down to Destin for what’s going to be a great time!