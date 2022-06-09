Masquerade Ball – Daphne

First up we have the Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation’s 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball! This will take place at the Daphne Civic Center this Saturday at 6pm. Join the ACCF as they mask cancer for one night for great food, music and drink as they honor local patients and their supporters! And if you’re a cancer patient yourself, your tickets are complimentary! For more information go to AnchorCrossFoundation.org!

Roll Mobile/Saturday’s at the Coop – Downtown Mobile

Then the City of Mobile Parks and Rec has a couple of really cool events taking place this weekend! First on Friday night its time to dust off those roller skates and roller blades and head on down to Bienville Square from 6-9pm as Roll Mobile is back again! Then Saturday catch the vibe at Cooper Riverside Park for Saturday’s at the Coop from 7-10pm with the reggae group Everyday People!

Footloose: The Musical – Mobile

They’re gonna cut loose, Footloose! Kick off your Sunday shoes with the Joe Jefferson Players as they perform Footloose: The Musical at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse in Mobile beginning Friday night with the show starting at 7:30pm. If you can’t make it Friday, that’s ok because they will be playing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday all the way until the 26th!

Tunes and Tan Lines Music Festival – OWA

OWA Parks and Resort is holding a very special event as they partner with educational non-profit organization, Reach and Teach! Highschool students from around Alabama have converged on OWA to gain valuable experience working alongside industry professionals to lean how to plan and execute a concert, culminating in the Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest! So, come on out to OWA this Saturday! Gates open at 5, show starts at 6!

Keith Sweat and Friends in Concert – Mobile

My my, my, my, my, my, sure look good tonight! 90’s R&B just hits different and if you’re trying to catch that vibe come on down to the Mobile Civic Center Arena this Friday for The Sweat Hotel featuring R&B legends Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill and Stokley from Mint Condition! Show starts at 7:30! Who can tell you where the best events are better than 5 Things To Do This Weekend? Nobody Baby!