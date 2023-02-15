Is there anything better on a chilly winter day than a nice bowl of chili? Of course there isn’t and that’s why the American Cancer Society’s annual Chili Cookoff is such a big deal! This years chili cookoff is going to be bigger and better than ever with all the chili you can eat! Of course, as always, the proceeds for the Chili Cookoff are going to the American Cancer Society so while you’re walking around having a great time and enjoying the chili, you can be assured that the proceeds are going to a great organization! So check out todays edition of Things to do with Theo to learn more!