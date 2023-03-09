American Cancer Society Chili Cook Off – Mobile

First up it’s the American Cancer Society’s 2023 Mobile Chili Cookoff coming up this Saturday with the gates opening up at 11am and the winners being announced at 3pm in Downtown Mobile on Canal Street. This is a great event that helps the American Cancer Society in its fight against Cancer, with some of the best chili on the Gulf Coast! Plus, there will be several WKRG News 5 talents at our tent handing out our delicious chili, so stop on by and say hello! Just remember, moderation is key everyone!

Diamond Championship Wrestling – Mobile

And if you’re still downtown after the Chili Cook Off, make your way on over to The Temple as it all comes to a head with Diamond Championship Wrestling. This is a show that you don’t want to miss as Revolt Heavyweight Champion Lucha Locura faces off against DCW Champion Mac Daddy Duds in a Steel Cage match! This event is going to be fire so make sure you make your way on down to the Temple in Downtown Mobile Saturday Night, with the bell time starting at 7pm!

Mobile Symphony Orchestra Presents: Musical Romance

Perhaps you would like something a bit more subdued after all that chili. Well, if that’s the case, we have the Mobile Symphony Orchestra performing two of classical music’s most romantic masterworks for a swoon worthy concert for Musical Romance this weekend with guest pianist Joyce Young. This is going down at the Mobile Saenger Theater with the show starting at 7:30 on Saturday and 2:30pm on Sunday.

Festival of Arts – Orange Beach

Who doesn’t love arts and crafts? Well if you do, I have an event for you as the Orange Beach Festival of Arts is upon us Saturday and Sunday at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach! This 49th edition of the Festival of Art sports 100 vendors, local gourmet food, live music and a Kids Art Alley! Best of all there is no admission fee so bring the whole family along to the Orange Beach Festival of the Arts!

BBQ & Blues Festival – Foley

Then last but not least, I can smell that BBQ from here and its coming from Foley! What am I talking about? I’m talking about the BBQ and Blues Festival of course and its going down with a drawdown and music Friday and the cookoff Saturday starting at 11am at Downtown Foley’s Heritage Park. This is an Alabama Barbecue Association event and sanctioned through The Kansas City Barbeque Society, as this barbecue cook-off attracts both corporate and individual teams competing for bragging rights in several award categories. Oh yea, I almost forgot, your boy Theo will be there getting my grub on and announcing your winners! So, come on down to Foley for the BBQ and Blues Festival this weekend!