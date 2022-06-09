The Alabama Black Expo is coming up on June, 18th at the Grounds in Mobile and this is an event that sets out to provide training to entrepreneurs and start ups, with a focus within the black community. This event was a vision that turned into a dream by the events 2 founders Quentin and Katrina Mosley Stinnett, who’s goal seems to be to help as many people as they can possibly reach. This event also goes to help support those with infertility issues, and people living on dialysis, which is a major issue within the black community. So make sure you come on out to the Alabama Black Expo on June 18th for such great causes and even greater people!

If you would like your event or activity featured on Things To Do With Theo, click the link below!

