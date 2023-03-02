5th Annual Mac and Cheese Festival – Destin

First up, we have The 5th annual Mac and Cheese Festival that is going to be taking place Sunday at the Destin Commons from 12:00 to 3:00 PM. Listen on top of getting an unlimited supply of that beautiful ooey gooey cheesy Mac for three hours, trying all different types and styles of this soul food classic, you are also helping the boys and Girls Club of the Emerald Coast. If anyone knows about macaroni and cheese, it’s me and I’m telling you to run, not walk to the 5th annual Mac and Cheese Festival in Destin on Sunday.

Satsuma Swamp Fest – Satsuma

Next up, we have the Satsuma Swamp Fest that’s coming up Saturday from 9:00 AM till 3:00 PM at Satsuma High. Swamp Fest is a family fun day with entertainment for the whole family. Kids games, inflatables, vendors for shopping, musical entertainment and the Northside cruisers car show. They will even have the Lions Club jambalaya available for purchase with tickets for games, inflatables and raffles will also be on hand, and the knowledge of helping Satsuma schools. This is definitely an event you don’t want to miss.

Mobile Boat Show – Mobile

Then we have the Mobile Boat Show taking place at the Convention Center, and that’s going to be going on all weekend long with over 70 years of experience in boat shows, you will find the best selection of boats, gear and marine accessories to get you out on the water. With hundreds of the latest boat models and brands, and if you come on Friday after 5:00 PM, the admission is only $5 with a $5 meal combo. So, if you’re feeling like you want a boat, wanna look at boats or you just want to have a good time? Come on down to the Mobile Boat Show at the Convention Center this weekend.

Ballyhoo Festival – Gulf Shores

Then the Ballyhoo Festival 2023 is back, and it’s going to be taking place Saturday and Sunday at the beautiful Lake Shelby at the Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores. This is a free family friendly event that features more than 100 artist booths. Traditional performances by the Porch Band of Creek Indians live music all day, a kids corner, food trucks and so much more. So, make your way on down to the Gulf State Park for Ballyhoo Festival 2023.

4th Annual Drip Fest – Pensacola

Then last but not least, we got the 4th Annual Drip Fest 2023 Mega Car Truck and Audio show this Saturday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the beautiful Blue Wahoo Stadium in Pensacola. This is a family friendly event with over 2000 people expected with over $2,000,000 worth of vehicles right on top of the breathtaking Pensacola Bay. There’s going to be over 100 trophies given out across several different categories, so if you’re a gearhead, make your way on down to Blue Wahoos Stadium for Trip Fest 2023.