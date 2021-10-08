The first Latin Fest dances into downtown Mobile tonight!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you watched the 5 Things to do This Weekend, you would have seen that there are several events that are happening this weekend that are pretty cool!

It’s one of the reasons why I love living down here on the Gulf Coast because there is always something going on. Especially when you consider all of the really awesome things that happen in Downtown Mobile. There is an event going on virtually every weekend.

However, tonight, something pretty sweet is happening as the first Latin Fest taking place at Cathedral Square in conjunction with LoDa Artwalk. This festival features art, music, food, dancing, and dominoes all with a Latin flair.

Now, personally, I am looking forward to seeing the dominoes competition, but as always, for me, the biggest attraction will certainly be the food! Besides the dominoes competition, there are so many other cool things that will be going on downtown between 5-9 p.m., including market vendors, a Parade of Flags, a roaming mariachi band, and, from what I hear, a few more surprises as well!

As you can see, the first annual Latin Fest is something that you don’t want to miss, but don’t take my word for it — check out what Silvia Skultety, the chair of the Festival Committee, has to say: “We invite everyone in the community to join us as we celebrate and showcase the warm and diverse Latin-American cultures of our hometown.”

So, I will be down at Latin Fest watching mariachi bands, eating all of the delicious food, and having a great time! I hope to see ya!