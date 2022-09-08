9/11 Memorial Music Festival – Milton

First up we have the first annual 911 Memorial Milton Music Festival taking place at the Southern Raceway in Milton, Saturday, September 10th, and of course Sunday, September 11th. The 9/11 Milton Music Festival was born out of necessity as we celebrate Americans resilience from the terrible events of 21 years ago. There’s going to be music genres of all types displaying the best up and coming talent from all over the United States of America and so much more.

Team Focused Car Show – Pensacola

Then we have the Team Focused Car Show that’s going to be coming up at the Brownsville Community Center in Pensacola this Saturday from 8:30 AM till 2:00 PM. Team Focus Pensacola is a nonprofit that caters to the youth in Pensacola and their car show will be having 20 different categories, including Best in Show, Kids Choice, Best Rap, Best Paint and best female. There will also be food trucks, detailers and DJ. So come on out to the team focused car show and remember, no burnouts, no loud music outside of the competition and no drama. We’re doing this for the kid’s guys.

Biloxi Seafood Festival – Biloxi

Then we have the 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival that’s coming up and that is going to be at the Biloxi Town Green from Saturday, September 10th at 10:00 AM all the way till Sunday, September 11th ending at 3:00 PM. The Biloxi Seafood Festival is a long-standing celebration of the seafood history of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Attendees get to enjoy delicious seafood, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. So, if you’re in the mood for seafood, come on over to Biloxi and enjoy.

Emerald Coast Beer Festival – Pensacola

The Escambia Bay Homebrewers and the Seville Quarter are once again hosting the Emerald Coast Beer Festival in Pensacola. The longest running beer festival on the Gulf Coast, the Emerald Coast Beer Festival kicks into full gear Friday from 5:30 till 8:30 PM with beer samples featuring micro brewed beverages from more than 45 breweries from throughout the United States, including the Gulf Coast, with live music on several stages as well as food trucks, this sounds like a great time to me.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy – Mobile

And then last but not least, we have comedian Joe Gatto’s night of comedy performing right here behind me at the Mobile Saenger Theater Friday night, with the show starting at 7:00 PM. Joe Gatto is an American improv comedian, actor, and producer best known for his time while the very popular show Impractical Jokers. Tickets are selling fast, so make sure you hit up the Mobile. Saenger Theatre fast so you can get your laugh on.