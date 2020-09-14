The 100 Series Finale Watch and Win Giveaway

MAY WE MEET AGAIN…THE 100 FAREWELL

Watch the series finale of The 100 on Wednesday, September 30th at 7PM

for a chance to win a DVD prize pack of seasons 1-5!

After 7 seasons, The CW’s dystopian drama, The 100, will take its final bow on Wednesday, September 30 at 7PM with its 100th episode. To commemorate the series finale, we thought this would be the perfect opportunity for a local ‘socially-distanced’ promotion.

Here’s how to play the Gulf Coast CW’s watch win:

– Tune-in for the series finale of The 100 on Gulf Coast CW.

– During commercial breaks, look for GCCW Star Tori B.

– Listen carefully as she tells you the special keyword.

– When you hear it, go online to GulfCoastCW.com

– Enter the keyword in the contest form and press submit.

– Check back on Thursday, October 1 to see if you won!

The winner will be picked and announced Thursday, 10/1 on The Gulf Coast CW’s Facebook page.

The winner will also be notified via email. Winner must acknowledge they won the prize within 48 hours, otherwise the prize will be forfeited. Winner must pickup the DVD prize pack at the TV station on 555 Broadcast Dr. Mobile, AL 36606, and present a valid form of ID in order to claim their prize. Under no circumstances will the prize be mailed.

