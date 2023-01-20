0.5K The Race for the Rest of Us – Fairhope

First up, the holidays are over and its time to get back in shape… well, kinda. At least you can look like you’re getting back in to shape when you enter the Fairhope Sunset Rotary’s 0.5K The Race for the Rest of Us this Saturday starting at the Bay Breeze Café in Fairhope! This 1/3rd mile course takes you through the rugged terrain of Downtown Fairhope. Event registration begins at 1:30 with the race kicking off at 3pm. This race is perfect for those who just want to have a good time complete with a costume contest as well as doughnuts and sausages at the halfway point!

STEM Saturday – Mobile

Brings the kids out to James Seals Community Center in Mobile starting at 9am for STEM Saturday! This is a FREE opportunity for family fun & STEM Learning as we expose and inspire future Innovators, Creators, Makers, and Entrepreneurs! Attendees will learn about opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math as they engage with a STEM activity, plus demonstrations. This month they will explore Lungs & the Respiratory System! Space is limited so register at StemMobile.org!

Pensacola Ice Flyers Home Stand – Pensacola

Then we have a homestand for your Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center. The Ice Flyers get set to take on the Macon Mayhem Friday and Saturday night, with Friday being NHL and Jr. Ice Flyers night and Saturday being Military Appreciation night. So, come on down to the Pensacola Bay Center for some great hockey action this weekend!

Pensacola Opera Presents: La Boheme – Pensacola

Staying in Pensacola, the Pensacola Opera has another show coming up Friday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30 called La Boheme at the Pensacola Saenger Theater. Puccini’s La Bohème is a powerful story of four struggling bohemians. Featuring some of opera’s most hummable melodies, they bring together professional singers from around the country along with the Pensacola Opera Chorus, Pensacola Children’s Chorus, and the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra to tell this devastatingly romantic story of hope, friendship, and love.

Anthony Hamilton in Concert – Biloxi

Then last but not least we have a star-studded show coming to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center as Anthony Hamilton brings the Pure Love on the Coast concert to Biloxi. In addition to the “Can’t Let Go” singer, the Pure Love on the Coast concert will also boast a lineup featuring Lyfe Jennings, Adina Howard and Stacii Adams. With the music by Mixx Maestro and hosted by MC Lightfoot, you’re definitely going to want to be at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday at 7pm!