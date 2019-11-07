Supernatural NEW tonight at 7PM on GCCW

Welcome To The End…

Supernatural’s final season continues tonight on the Gulf Coast CW.

In the new episode titled, Atomic Monsters, the Winchester boys are after a vampire who has a taste for cheerleaders. It’s up to Sam and Dean to investigate the mysterious death and the disappearance of another girl. Will they be able to find out who to blame for the chaos?

Find out by tuning in tonight at 7PM on The Gulf Coast CW!

Not only does The Gulf Coast CW feature the hit series Supernatural, but we also showcases your favorites such as: Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Charmed, Riverdale, and Dynasty.

Plus this Fall we’ve welcomed Nancy Drew and Batwoman.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW episode trailers and first-looks at CW content.