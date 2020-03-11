Supernatural Moves to Mondays + Series Finale Date Announced

SPN’s moving to Monday Nights on GCCW

Supernatural, a fan-favorite for most CW viewers is moving to Monday nights starting March 16th. You can catch new episodes of the final season Monday nights at 7PM this spring on The Gulf Coast CW.

According to The CW, the next new episodes will be titled ‘Galaxy Brain’ and ‘Blood Suckers.’ The series finale of Supernatural is scheduled to air on May 18, 2020.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW episode trailers and first-looks at CW content