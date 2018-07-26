Supernatural Comic-Con® 2018 Trailer | The CW
(WFNA) - Light will shine through the darkness. Supernatural premieres Thursday, October 11 on The CW.
About Supernatural:
The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its thirteenth season. Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shape-shifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land. They've come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.
Find more thrilling content on The GCCW's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter page!
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile house shot up with 3 kids inside
- Celebrate National Dance Day in downtown Mobile!
- BREAKING: First case of Vibrio bacteria this year confirmed in Mobile County
- Summer of Salmonella: Concerns over food recalls
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- First Baldwin County solar field in place in Foley
- Bond set in deadly boat crash
- ALDOT to begin widening State Road 181 in Baldwin County
- Bond set for deadly boat crash suspect