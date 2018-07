Supernatural Comic-Con® 2018 Trailer | The CW

(WFNA) - Light will shine through the darkness. Supernatural premieres Thursday, October 11 on The CW.



About Supernatural:

The thrilling and terrifying journey of the Winchester brothers continues as SUPERNATURAL enters its thirteenth season. Sam and Dean have spent their lives on the road, battling supernatural threats that include everything from the demon that killed their mother to the usual vampires, ghosts, shape-shifters, angels and fallen gods rampaging over the land. They've come out on top with the help of allies, both human and supernatural, but every victory comes at a price.

