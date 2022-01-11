Superhero Tuesday is Here With The Return Of Superman & Lois And The Series Premiere of Naomi!

Tuesdays are going to be action-packed on The CW, starting TONIGHT with the return of Superman & Lois at 7pm followed by the much-anticipated premiere of new series, Naomi at 8pm. Naomi follows the journey of a comic book-loving teen as she pursues her destiny. When a supernatural event shakes up Naomi’s hometown, she sets out to uncover its origin, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and starring Kaci

Walfall (“Army Wives,” “Power,” “The Lion King” on Broadway) in the title role, the DC

drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her

hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi

sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles

Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military

officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”) and linguistics teacher Jennifer (Mouzam

Makkar, “The Fix”). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, “Filthy Rich”), the mysterious

owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo parlor owner Dee (Alexander Wraith,

“Orange Is the New Black”), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unfolding the mystery about

herself, Naomi also effortlessly navigates her high school friendships with kids on the military base as well

as well as local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig); Annabelle’s

longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme); proud “townie” Anthony (Will Meyers, “Bad Education”);

and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (Camila Moreno), who works in a vintage collectible shop. As

Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge

everything we believe about our heroes. Based on the characters from DC, NAOMI is written and

executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship (“Arrow”), and executive produced by Sarah

Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (“Echo Park,” “Queen Sugar”) directed

and co-executive produced the pilot episode. The series is from ARRAY Filmworks in association with

Warner Bros. Television.