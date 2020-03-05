Supergirl Actress Melissa Benoist Spills a SUPER Secret

VANCOUVER, BC – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and actor Chris Wood attend the red carpet for the shows 100th episode celebration at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel on December 14, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television)

One of The CW’s prime time superheros announced Wednesday that she is expecting a baby. Actress Melissa Benoist, otherwise known as Supergirl, posted on her personal instagram account that “A non-canine child is coming to (the) family very soon!”

Melissa (31) and her husband Chris Wood made the announcement by posing with their adorable dogs. Melissa was also holding a up a tiny, baby-sized jumper.

The Gulf Coast CW joins other Supergirl fans in congratulating the couple on their super-wonderful news.

