Supergirl Actress Melissa Benoist Spills a SUPER Secret

One of The CW’s prime time superheros announced Wednesday that she is expecting a baby. Actress Melissa Benoist, otherwise known as Supergirl, posted on her personal instagram account that “A non-canine child is coming to (the) family very soon!”
Melissa (31) and her husband Chris Wood made the announcement by posing with their adorable dogs. Melissa was also holding a up a tiny, baby-sized jumper.
The Gulf Coast CW joins other Supergirl fans in congratulating the couple on their super-wonderful news.
Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more news from The CW and first-looks at fresh Gulf Coast CW show content.