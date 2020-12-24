Super Fan TK Brooks Ties Up ‘Loose Ends’ with Swamp Thing Finale Review

This year, the Gulf Coast CW has been featuring special content by local creatives along the gulf coast. For the month of December, the focus has been on Tk Brooks who creates with his channel, Comic Insider. TK is a big fan of CW shows along with all things fandom which is why he was thrilled to watch the season finale of CW’s Swamp Thing.

Swamp Thing: Season 1 Finale – “Loose Ends” aired Tuesday December 22, 2020 on The CW.

In the video below he vlogs about his favorite moments in the episod. TK also highlights a few upcoming events and conventions that will be held in 2021.

New episodes of Comic Insider are published Tuesday’s and Friday’s at 8/7c on YouTube.

Learn more about TK and his work on Comic Insider by following him on social: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

About SWAMP THING: From DC, SWAMP THING follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed, “Gotham,” “Teen Wolf”) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. But when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe.

LATEST POSTS: