Super Fan Status: Cosplayer/Creator Martha Howard Shares Upcoming Super Fan Plans

Looks like it’s my turn now! I am thrilled to be featured as the Gulf Coast CW Super Fan for the month of November. Shout out to Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. and the crew at the GCCW for everything!

Upcoming Plans…

I have a new project planned specifically for my month as a Super Fan. I am creating a a new cosplay inspired by one of my favorite CW characters: Batwoman. I’ll be sharing my cosplay build process with y’all from start to finish so that you will be able to follow along right here on The Gulf Coast CW.

Check out the video embedded below to learn more about my plans for the upcoming month and to see all the CW goodies given to me by the Gulf Coast CW!

You can also see more of her work by following her on social:

– www.facebook.com/littleredfoxcosplay

– www.instagram.com/littleredfoxcosplay

– www.twittercom/littleredfoxcos

– www.littleredfoxcosplay.com

