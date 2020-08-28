Super Fan Malcolm Banks Lights the Way for Those with Big Ideas

The End of Phase 1

By Malcolm Banks

The End of Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended with The Avengers. It was the culmination of a few years of movies with interconnected stories weaving together a remarkable narrative. The same goes for the narrative of Fandoms Anonymous. We are emblazoned with pride and honor as we assemble our next steps into the future.

The light of Fandoms Anonymous continues to burn brighter and brighter each and every day. In the last four years, I’ve personally faced some of the darkest times in my life. It was the existence of Fandoms Anonymous that kept a light shining on the dark path as I traveled.

People ask me all the time, “what are you going to do next?” Well, there’s so much more for us to do! We have plenty more places to go and people to meet. There are even some things I cannot discuss right now so all I ask for you to do is just stay tuned.

It was stated by me personally at the beginning of this venture here on The Gulf Coast CW, that on December 28th, 2016 there was an idea for Fandoms Anonymous. Who knew what it would become? Who knew we would get to where we are now?

Time and time again we have faced many new challenges throughout our history and we have defeated them all. I want each and every person who has visited this site to know and understand that you are important and you can have anything that you want to have in life. Now let me be clear: Getting what you want in life will not be easy. There will be trials and tribulations. People (even family) might get in your way. What is important is that you make it to the end.

Follow Fandoms Anonymous on social:

– Youtube: Fandoms Anonymous

– Facebook: Fandoms Anonymous

– Instagram: @FANDOMS_ANONYMOUS17

– Tik Tok: @FANDOMS_ANONYMOUS17

LATEST POSTS: