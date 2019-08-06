SUMMER SHOW PREMIERE: ‘Hypnotize Me’ airs Wednesday Night at 8PM

(WFNA) This Wednesday, catch the premiere of Hypnotize Me, a comedy game show hosted by Taye Diggs, starting at 8PM on The Gulf Coast CW!

HYPNOTIZE ME is hosted by Taye Diggs and features physical comedy and unpredictable situations, as contestants work together in teams and are challenged to complete a variety of simple, everyday tasks, from frosting a cake to blowing up balloons…after being hypnotized. With big money at stake, these contestants need to work together as a team. However, their entranced states cause hysterical hurdles that not only sabotage their progress, but reveal aspects of their personalities neither they, their family nor their friends have ever before witnessed! The series also features award-winning hypnotist Keith Barry, who stars in the original U.K. show, as a resident hypnotist.

HYPNOTIZE ME is produced by Tuesday’s Child and BBCLA Productions with executive producers Karen Smith (“Lego Masters”) and Joe Sungkur (“Dancing With The Stars”).

