MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Sullivan’s Crossing will premiere on The Gulf Coast CW this fall, along with several other exciting new shows. Here’s what to expect:

Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan, “Transplant,” “Batwoman”) is a star neurosurgeon who seemingly has it all, until her business partner is indicted for fraud and she finds herself charged with negligence. Looking to distance herself from the fallout, Maggie decides to leave Boston and return to her childhood home of Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic and remote campground set against the stunning coastline still run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan (Scott Patterson, “Gilmore Girls”). There, Maggie rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with the local residents, including a handsome newcomer, Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray, “One Tree Hill”), who only serves to complicate her life further. As Maggie works on clearing her name and reputation, she is forced to confront her painful past, as she attempts to reconnect with a side of herself she had long forgotten. From executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry, the team behind the hit series “Virgin River,” SULLIVAN’S CROSSING is executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV and Fremantle with Roth also acting as showrunner. Mike Volpe and Mark Gingras serve as producers. For Fremantle, Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin are executive producing. SULLIVAN’S CROSSING is distributed internationally by Fremantle.