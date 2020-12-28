Star Power: Charge up for 2021 with GCCW Super Fan TK Brooks

Image provided by The CW Network

There’s a bright future ahead…

December is coming to an end, yet most of us are already looking ahead into 2021. One thing keeping CW fans hopeful is the debut of new shows, along with the continuation of old favorites. For GCCW Super Fan TK Brooks, his eyes are locked on season two of ‘ DC’s Stargirl.’

Earlier this month TK posted a vlog to his channel, Comic Insider, where he opened up about his favorite characters in the show. TK goes on to discuss the importance of The CW’s cross-over event, Crisis on Infinite Earths in relationship to Stargirl. He explains how the show probably wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for certain plot lines in the crossover.

Since it wasn’t TK’s first time watching the Stargirl pilot, he knew what to expect: action, drama, and humor. In order to make it even more exciting he also added the element of a drinking game! Every time the character ‘Stripesy’ (Luke Wilson) is pictured, TK takes a big sip of his patriotic ‘Stars and Stripes’ cocktail.

Image provided by The CW Network

Recipe for Stars and Stripes cocktail:

1 cup of Mtn Dew Code Red,

1 cup of Mtn Dew Voltage

1 cup Pina Colada mix

1 shot of your favorite vodka.

According to TVLine, Stargirl Season 2 won’t premiere until the spring/summer of 2021.

Learn more about TK and his work on Comic Insider by following him on social: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. New episodes of Comic Insider are published Tuesdays and Fridays at 7PM.

LATEST POSTS: