Get ready for a spooktacular second-annual Horrorgras this weekend at Gamers N Geeks!

When: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Time: Noon – 9PM

Where: Gamers N Geeks [4805 Moffett Rd, Mobile, AL 36618]

What: This is a kid-friendly (with tricks AND treats for our older crowd later in the day), free to all event held on Saturday, October 17th at Gamers n Geeks. Expect thrills and chills and everything in between. We are even partnering with the Mystic Society of Rocky Horror to bring you an after dark screening of the cult classic! Time warp right out of the nightmare that is 2020 and into a world of ghouls, goblins, panels, vendors, celebrities, costume contests, arts & crafts and more. We’ll see you there.. until then we’ll be shivering with antici……PATION!!

The Gulf Coast CW will be there handing out swag and goodies alongside a few of our new #GCCWSuperFans! Stop by and meet them, take selfies and ask them questions about their craft.

LATEST POSTS:



