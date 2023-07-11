MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — Based on the award-winning, bestselling memoir from Mark Critch (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”), SON OF A CRITCH is the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window in the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world. The comedy stars Mark Critch as his father, Mike, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio) as young Mark. Claire Rankin (Molly’s Game) stars as Mark’s mother, Mary, alongside newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera, who play classmates of young Mark. Colton Gobbo (“Ginny & Georgia”) plays Mark’s older brother, Mike Jr., and Golden Globe® and SAG nominee Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, Bombshell) also stars as Patrick “Pop” Critch.

SON OF A CRITCH is created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe (“The Office,” “Last Man on Earth”) and produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning producer Andrew Barnsley (“Schitt’s Creek”). The series is a co-production between Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions Inc. and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television, which handles worldwide distribution rights. SON OF A CRITCH is executive produced by Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley and Allan Hawco. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila serve as co-executive producers with Jeyapalan directing the first four episodes of the series.

SON OF A CRITCH premieres Monday, July 24 on The Gulf Coast CW.