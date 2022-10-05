There are a lot of reasons to travel to Gulf Breeze with its beautiful beaches and luxurious surroundings, however, there is one spot that is worth a visit to this beach town and that is J.J.’s Pizza Shack on the Gulf Breeze Parkway, right behind Starbucks. This is one of the more fun places that we have gone to for Sink Your Teeth In! They play Cornhole on Tuesday’s, have enough tv’s to watch every single NFL game on Sunday’s, and you can’t forget about the food! We got to sink our teeth in to their “Meat Pie” that is bursting with Ground Sausage, Pepperoni Ham, Bled Bacon, Canadian Bacon & Sliced Beef! The flavor was on point! Check out this episode of Sink Your Teeth In, brought to you by Buffalo Rock!