We’ve never done a breakfast episode of Sink Your Teeth In so we felt is was about time that we took a trip up to Satsuma. There is a Chevron gas station right on Highway 43 that sells something called a “Breakfast Gumbo”, that has all types of deliciousness inside of it. With a base of cheese grits and scrambled eggs, it is topped off with Conecuh sausage, Jimmy Dean sausage, bacon, green onions and hot sauce! Wow! If that’s not enough for you, they also have several types of breakfast sandwiches that you can enjoy. So check out this episode of Sink Your Teeth In, brought to you by Buffalo Rock!