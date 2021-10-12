Sink Your Teeth In Is Back for Black Restaurant Week With Buffalo Rock and Pepsi

When we debuted our segment called Sink Your Teeth In, our intention was to highlight all of the delectable eateries in the Gulf Coast. Initially, Sink Your Teeth In debuted on WKRG News 5 as a two minute segment where we focused on a particular community that offered up delicious food options that any foodie would enjoy, meanwhile bringing much needed recognition to small businesses in the area that you may not have known about.

However, this week, Sink Your Teeth In will look a little different as it will be available strictly over WKRG News 5 and The Gulf Coast CW’s social and digital platforms. Also, instead of highlighting a specific town in the Gulf Coast we will be highlighting Black-Owned businesses in honor of Black Restaurant Week, in conjunction with Buffalo Rock and Pepsi. From a personal note, this is something that is very near and dear to my heart, as well as my stomach, so I cannot wait to get started. We will be highlighting two black owned restaurants; Barbquing with my Honey, and The Social at Midtown.

I will be visiting both of these phenomenal Black-Owned businesses this Thursday and Friday to show everyone all of the delicious food that they offer! So, make sure you keep your eyes peeled as we dig in for the latest installment of Sink Your Teeth In: Black Restaurant Edition courtesy of Buffalo Rock and Pepsi.