Shen Yun: China Before Communism – Mobile

First up, one of the most beautiful displays of entertainment is here in Mobile, as Shen Yun: China Before Communism comes to the Mobile Civic Center Theater this Saturday with 2 different shows at 2 and 7pm! Come watch the spectacle of ancient Chinese dance and music and the proud heritage of Chinese culture pre-Communist rule on full display!

Gulf Coast Regional – Pascagoula

Cornhole is one of the fastest growing sports in America and if you want to get in on the action make sure you don’t miss the Gulf Coast Regional this Saturday! Registration for this ACL sanctioned event ends on Friday, but even if you don’t register you can still come on down to the Pascagoula Elks lodge to enjoy the action! Doors open at 10am, and bags fly at 11. If you want more information, go to I PLAY ACL.com

Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra – Mobile

The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra Finale Concert is THIS Sunday from 2:30pm-4pm at the Saenger Theater in Mobile! This highly skilled youth orchestra has been working extremely hard with Music Director Ivan del Prado to perform notable orchestral works, so come on out and catch these talented students in their season finale!

Bama Coast Crusin – The Wharf, Orange Beach

If you like cars, I advise that you make your way on down to the Wharf for Bama Coast Crusin’ Thursday, Friday and Saturday! You can come check out all of the awesome rides as well as getting to explore all that The Wharf has to offer! They will also be having a party each night at different locations!

Pensacola Crawfish Festival – Pensacola

Come on down to downtown Pensacola at the historic Seville Square all this weekend for one of the largest crawfish boils in the Southeast, located in Seville Square and Fountain Park. The 37th Annual Pensacola Crawfish Festival will bring a taste of Louisiana right here to Pensacola Bay. There will be a variety of arts and crafts vendors featuring original art, photography, gourmet items, jewelry, novelties, woodcraft, metal, glass and so much more.