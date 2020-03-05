SEASON FINALES FOR ALL AMERICAN AND BLACK LIGHTNING AIR MONDAY, MARCH 9

The season finale of All American touches down next Monday at 7PM followed by the season finale of Black Lightning wrapping at 8PM on the Gulf Coast CW.

Leading into the finale, Taye Diggs who plays the coach on The CW’s All-American discusses his favorite scenes on the show.

The CW announced earlier in the month which shows will be filling the spots in Monday’s prime time line-up. Starting Monday, March 16 Supernatural moves to a new time period at 7PM. That’s not all! You’ll also be able to catch the season premiere of Roswell, New Mexico following at 8PM.

