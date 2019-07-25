Say Goodbye to Jane! | Series Finale of Jane The Virgin airs 7/31

(WFNA) Goodbyes are always tough, even when the ending is a happy one.

The CW’s dramedy, Jane The Virgin, starring Gina Rodriguez, is wrapping up after a five-season run this Wednesday night. The show will conclude with a celebratory 2HR special, featuring cast interviews from the actors of “Jane The Virgin.”

In case the end of this era hasn’t caused you enough emotional turmoil, then grab a tissue and check out these photos that The CW released to promote the show’s final moments.







SERIES FINALE — With Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally getting ready for their big day, Rafael’s desire to help Jane’s writing dream lands him in trouble. Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) must tell the family about their decision and not everyone takes it well. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) struggles with her emotions.





