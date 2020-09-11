Movie Nights on The Gulf Coast CW

Tori B. invites you to movie night …from the comfort of your own couch!

Tune-in for a movie night this weekend on The Gulf Coast CW! Saturday starting at 6:30PM you can watch the movie “Labor Day,” starring Kate Winslet, Josh Brolin, Gattlin Griffith and Tobey Maguire.

Pop some popcorn and get ready for a movie every Saturday night on the Gulf Coast CW!



Still want more? Be sure to keep up with our TV station by connecting with us on social:

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

LATEST POSTS: