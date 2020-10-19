Safe Halloween fun this Saturday at BOO AT BELLINGRATH

Dress up your family’s little ghosts and goblins and come celebrate the season at Bellingrath Gardens. There will be Inflatables, food trucks, balloons, candy, and fun!

The event will include a stiltwalker and balloon artist; food trucks on the Great Lawn; musical entertainment on Live Oak Plaza; and Spooky Storytime in the Gazebo Garden with our friends from the Mobile Public Library and on-air personalities from WKRG-TV.

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Price: Admission is regular Gardens admission which is $14 for adults and $8 for ages 5-12. There is no charge for Bellingrath members and children 4 and younger.

Time: Boo at Bellingrath will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. The Gardens will be open during the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bellingrath Gardens is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore.

Boo at Bellingrath will take place outdoors, and our treaters will wear masks.

As always, we will continue to follow all precautions recommended by the Alabama Governor’s Office and the Centers for Disease Control. The health and safety of our guests is our top priority. For details, please click here.

